COVENTRY, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Chloe Ross.

An 8-time USA Wrestling All-American, the Coventry Middle School 8th grader is continuing to pile up the wins on the mat, off to an undefeated start as she looks to become the first Girl to win two State Middle School Championships.

“It’s awesome to see her go out there and expand female wrestling,” said Coventry Middle School Wrestling Coach Mitch Sinnot. “So hopefully with Chloe, she will expand it, and make other girls throughout the state want to wrestle and hopefully there’s an All-Girls Division one day.”

Ross first started with Judo, becoming a 5-time National Champion in that discipline. Wrestling was supposed to be a secondary sport, but it quickly became her favorite.

“I like everything about wrestling, honestly,” Ross said. “It’s a really hard sport, but I like the discipline, the person it makes me. Like off the mat and on the mat. I just like the friendships I get. Everything about wrestling. The hard drilling, it’s like rewarding though.”

Ross is hoping to take her talents even higher next year, as she plans to head to Prep School to compete against the best competition from around New England. Her ultimate dream is to earn a Division I scholarship as the sport continues to grow at the College level.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity,” Ross said. “It will take me to a lot of good places. A lot of doors will open for me and just like everything.”

“With more experience, Chloe could go beyond what everyone expects from her,” Sinnot said. “If she stays strong on the mat, wherever she goes, whatever high school she goes to, they are going to be very lucky to have her. And they are going to expand the female division in High School and College and Chloe will be one of those leaders to get them together.”

