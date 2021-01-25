Sports on WPRI.com

Hometown Hero: Central’s Kevin Negron overcomes obstacles

Our Cardi’s Hometown Hero this week is Central’s Kevin Negron. He’s a senior captain on the boys basketball team and up until last week, none of his teammates knew his inspiring story of overcoming cancer.

“When I had cancer, I was like 12 or 13-years-old,” Negron said. “When we went on vacation to the Dominican Republic, I passed out in a boat. My mom thought I was sleeping. I wasn’t.”

After months of testing, Negron was finally diagnosed with Leukemia. He and his family moved from Puerto Rico to Providence for advanced chemotherapy treatments. Negron said he didn’t know any English when he came to Rhode Island but one year after moving stateside, he beat the cancer

“They told me in the hospital it was gone! I felt happy,” Negron said. “I was able to do teenage stuff that I wasn’t able to do when I had cancer.”

