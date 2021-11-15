Hometown Hero: Carly Tomlinson, South Kingstown

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Carly Tomlinson.

South Kingstown’s Senior Captain helped the Rebels bring home their first RIIL State Volleyball Title, topping the Prout School 3-1, to end a 50-year wait. South also knocked off rival North Kingstown in the Semifinals, ending the four time defending champions 90-match winning streak.

“She’s just unbelievable, her talent, her passion for the game,” said South Kingstown Head Coach Dan Perry.

“She’s a leader on the court, always talking to kids about, ‘Why don’t we do this,’ ‘Why don’t we think about this.’ She’s exactly what you want as a Captain, exactly what you want as a Volleyball player. It’s not all about the kills and blocks and the aces, it’s about what I do for my team to make my team the best. And she’s been incredible, with really helping to lead us to this point.”

Carly will be an important piece for the Rebels Basketball team this Winter, but it will be tough to top her crowning achievement on the Volleyball court. The Rebels first title coming in her last competitive match.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to go out, I couldn’t have asked for a better last two games, I couldn’t have asked for a better team to go out with,” Tomlinson said. “And to win a State Title my Senior year, it’s everybody’s dream and I’m so grateful everyone worked so hard to make it happen. We just trust each other so much and we just have a bond that so many other teams don’t have. We’re all friends and all truly love each other and want the best for each other and that’s an awesome thing to share as a team.”



If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.