JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Cameron Vanstone. The Johnston senior is a unified athlete who is also a member of the varsity basketball team.

“He’s a Panther. He’s a part of the team,” said head coach Mike Bedrosian.

“What I love about basketball is my team right there,” Vanstone said.

He joined the team last year as a manager.

“We wanted to make him feel a part of the team,” Bedrosian said.

“I wanted to get involved with the team, see the game strategy and stuff,” Vanstone said.

After spending a season as the team’s manager, he earned a roster spot. “I told him that he’s going to get a jersey, and the smile was from ear to ear, just like he is every practice,” Bedrosian said.

“I was honestly surprised. I’m going to be honest. Being on this team means a lot to me,” Vanstone said.

And he means a lot to the team.

“He brings out the best in everybody, both coaches and players,” Bedrosian said.

“We were just excited that he would be able to get into a couple of the games, not just as the manager, but as an actual player with a jersey,” said Johnston’s basketball captain Derek Salvatore.

Vanstone is always getting extra shots up in practice and challenges his teammates one-on-one.

“When I was the team manager back then, I’d be shooting threes at the top of the key, the corner, the wing… everywhere,” he said.

“He comes and for two hours straight he’s just locked in and just wants to get as many shots up as he can and learn,” said Bedrosian.

