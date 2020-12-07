Hometown Hero: Cam Chalue-Feeney

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Cam Chalue-Feeney.

The Barrington senior committed to study Architecture at John Moores University in Liverpool, England, while he competes for the Everton Football Club’s Youth Academy team. The opportunity with the Premier League side, coming thanks to Barrington Youth Soccer Association coach Alex Green.

“It really just came out of nowhere. I really didn’t expect it at all,” Feeney said. ” I was always looking at American colleges because that’s what I planned on doing. I never really thought this opportunity would come but it came out of nowhere and I took it as fast as I could.”

Cam will head to England in August and he’s planning to arrive in his best shape so he can hit the ground running with the Toffees Youth side.

“Very excited, I mean this is a completely new thing for me. New culture, new way of playing soccer which I’ve always wanted to do,” Feeney said. “My dream was to play professional soccer, so if I can get an opportunity for that, it would really be a dream come true for me.”

