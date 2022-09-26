PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Callie Caito.

A two-time reigning 1st Team All-State pick in Field Hockey, Caito continues to score goals for LaSalle as they look to make the D-I postseason for a third straight season.

“It’s not a coincidence that our program has started to take off since Callie has been with us,” said Ram Head Coach Kim White. “She’s just been a great contributor, on and off the field, a great ambassador for Field Hockey at LaSalle and we love having her.”

Caito’s three aunts played the sport at Boston University and URI, but Field Hockey shared Callie’s time with Soccer until 8th grade.

“I loved both equally but as I got more involved in the game of Field Hockey, and improved my skill, I immediately started falling in love with it more,” Caito said. “So ultimately I ended up choosing Field Hockey because I felt I would go further in Field Hockey than Soccer.”

Caito will follow her aunt’s lead into Division I Field Hockey next year, accepting a scholarship to play for 2nd year Head Coach Jillian Coppola at Bryant University. She’ll also join her brother in Smithfield. Thomas Caito is a Freshman for the Bulldog Lacrosse team.

“I’ve known the Coach for a while so going on campus, I felt immediately at home,” Caito said. “I toured other schools, but being on campus, ultimately I knew that was the place I wanted to be, like I felt I would make a great impact on the program going there. And having my brother is also a big factor because I feel like I’ll be very comfortable there with him so I’m super excited to be able to go there with him.”

