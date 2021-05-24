Hometown Hero: Bryant’s Matt Woods

SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Matt Woods.

The former Pilgrim All-Stater, hit .319 with 40 Runs scored in 38 games, helping Bryant University finish 21-4 in the NEC and bring home the league’s Regular Season title.

“He’s the epitome of the kid we want in our program, and when you talk about recruiting hometown, local guys, you hope when they get here they bleed Black and Gold and run through a wall for you, and Matt is the epitome of that,” said Bulldog Head Coach Ryan Klosterman. “I couldn’t ask any more out of him, he’s the first guy there, does all the little things around the program to make it go smoothly.”

The top seed in this week’s Conference Tournament, Bryant is in great position to bring home their first crown since 2016. And the balance they’ve showed at the plate and on the mound, could make them a very tough out in an NCAA Regional.

“The pitchers have done an unbelievable job of giving us a chance to win every game,” Woods said. “And we’ve been able to get runs on the board early and keep tacking runs on as a team. And that goes to show our communication in the dugout, about what we’re seeing and our coaching staff, and the approaches they give us pregame. And us sticking to that approach and succeeding with it has really helped so, both sides are clicking very well right now, and that’s definitely due to our preparation before the season.”

