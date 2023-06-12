PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Brady Fisher.

The LaSalle senior celebrated his 7th State Championship when the Rams topped Moses Brown for the D-I Lacrosse Title. Fisher won three Lacrosse crowns, three State Track Championships and the D-I Football Super Bowl last Fall.

“Just an amazing kid, and I say once in a decade athlete, probably once in a lifetime athlete,” said LaSalle Head Lacrosse Coach Steve O’Donnell. “He’s an ultimate team guy, he gained a lot of points for the Track Team which helped them come in 2nd, and obviously an integral part of our lacrosse team. Without him, I don’t think we win the State Championship.”

Juggling four sports is not easy, but his team’s success making it worth the effort.

“You know I was kind of leaning towards stepping away from Lacrosse and Track and focusing more on football,” Fisher said. “But thank to Coach Santiago, Coach O’Donnell and Coach Marcone, they helped me balance it all so I could get the most out of my LaSalle education.”

Brady’s heading to Suffield Academy for a year of post-graduate football. He’s hoping that by testing himself against the talent in the NEPSAC, he’ll earn more interest from college programs.

“Prep football in New England is a really big deal now so it will be cool to see the competition,” Fisher said. “Even at that college level. I’m definitely not at the level of someone will go and dominate there, so I think it will really test me to work harder and progress and see how far I can really push my abilities.”

“I think his future is really, really bright,” said LaSalle Head Football Coach Geoff Marcone. “I think the fact of COVID and the transfer portal, has really hurt high school recruiting and him doing a post-grad year is only going to help him out. And whoever gets him or takes a shot on Brady Fisher, is going to be very, very happy. Not only is he a great player, but he’s a super kid.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.