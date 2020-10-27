Hometown Hero: Bishop Hendricken’s Alex Clemmey

COVENTRY, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Alex Clemmey.

The Bishop Hendricken Sophomore dominated on the mound for the New England Scorpions this Spring, earning him attention from the biggest programs in D-I Baseball.

The Middletown native choosing to commit to Vanderbilt University in July. The two-time National Champion Commodores have appeared in 14 straight NCAA Tournaments and had four players picked in June’s MLB Draft.

“It’s been a crazy ride, obviously took advantage of quarantining, obviously came into Hops every day, kind of worked hard, an got me an offer from a bunch of schools, got a bunch of looks,” Clemmey said. “And it’s kind of how it unfolded and got a commitment to Vanderbilt.”

“You never look at someone and speculate where they can go,” said John DeRouin, pitching coach for the Scorpions and at Hops Athletic Performance. “There were some signs of it, some things I saw in him that were like, ‘OK, this kid has the potential to be really special,’ but at the time, it was your prototypical high school Freshman.”

The last RIIL player to commit to the Commodores was Portsmouth’s Ryan Westmoreland, but the outfielder never made it to Nashville, signing with the Red Sox after his senior year with the Patriots in 2008. If Alex continues his development, he could face a similar decision in two years from now.

“Yes, we’ve talked about the next couple of year and how they could plan out,” said DeRouin. “But we don’t want to put the cart before the horse, so we focus on what we can in the here and now. And that’s what we preach to him, and we’re definitely looking to see what will happen. He’s definitely a special talent for sure.”

“It’s always been a goal of mine to make it to the Major Leagues,” Clemmey said. “I’ve got to keep working hard, catch some eyes from MLB scouts and see where it takes me.”

