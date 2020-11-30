Hometown Hero: Bishop Feehan’s Francesca Yanchuk

ATTLEBORO, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Francesca Yanchuk.

The senior striker scored 146 goals in her Bishop Feehan career, helping the Shamrocks take home their first MIAA D-I Soccer Title in 2019 while earning the Catholic Central Cup in their first year in the league this Fall.

Feehan will carry a 38-match unbeaten streak into 2021.

“I don’t think you can see too many players that can put on the resume what she has done here for four years,” said Shamrock Head Coach Phil Silva. “I think she’s the leading scorer in the program all four years she’s been here and obviously in the Tournament last year and again in the Tournament this year, she’s come up big in crucial moments and taken our program in a sense, to another level.”

Yanchuk will look to continue her success in the Big East next season, when she heads to Villanova.

“I expect her to continue to be successful,” Silva said. “She’s got special skills that translate to different positions on the field. But in any front three, with Yanchuk in it, will be a potent force and I expect her to continue the success she’s had here for the last few years and they are lucky to have her.”

“I’m so excited for the next chapters in my life, for the next four years I have to play and hopefully it will get me to where I want to ne and get me to play after professionally. I think that’s my biggest goal.”

