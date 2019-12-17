Hometown Hero: Benjamin Vezele

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Benjamin Vezele.

The Rhode Island College senior is averaging 14.8 PPG with 12 Rebounds per game, helping the Anchormen jump out to a 9-1 start. A reigning 2nd Team Little East All Conference pick, the Hope High School graduate has already scored over 700 points in just three seasons at RIC.

“Probably no player watches more film, and is just ready to play every night,” said Anchormen Head Coach Tom Glynn. “He brings energy everyday in practice and is very fun to coach. But his biggest strength is on the defensive end. He gets everyone excited to play defense and gets our guys ready to win every night.”

Last Winter Vezele helped his team post their first winning season since 2015, and their hot start to the new year has the forward aiming high in his final college year.

“I mean the mindset is to put one banner up, at least one banner before I go, for everybody,” Vezele said. “So we’re just trying to work hard towards that goal and hopefully we accomplish it with Little East Conference play coming.”

