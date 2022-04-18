SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Ben Brutti.

After missing his Junior year because of a back injury, the South Kingstown Senior is off to an undefeated start on the mound, helping the Rebels to a 5-0 mark.

“Ben’s a real unique individual, gives 110% every time he takes the field, you know he’s a gamer,” said SK head Coach Keith Vellone. “He’s a big-time pitcher and obviously he swings the bat, he’s one of the best hitters on our team. You know can’t say enough good things about him, his work ethic and you can obviously see his work ethic and where he’s going with it.”

Brutti’s starts have become popular stops for Major League scouts and throwing in front of that crowd has taken a little getting used to but he’s starting to get adjusted. When the MLB Draft starts in June, there’s a chance he could hear his name called, but the right hander not looking that far ahead.

“It’s really exciting, I try not to think about it too much, I mean right now I’m just trying to go out every game and win, and compete as best as I possibly can,” Brutti said. “So, I try not to think about it because I don’t want to think about it too much. So, I just try to live in the moment.”

“You know they say as a coach you might get one of these types of players, in your lifetime, that you could coach that could possibly make it to the Majors and get drafted and so forth and obviously, Ben is that kid. And he’s just electric on the mound and one of the best hitters, the ball just flies off his bat. He’s just an incredible player, and honestly I have him in school as a teacher and you couldn’t ask for a better kid.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com