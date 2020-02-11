Hometown Hero: Bay View’s Gianna Spremullo

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Gianna Spremullo.

The Bay View senior has won the last four gold medals in the 200IM and 100M backstroke at the RIIL State Meet, and she’ll look to make it six wins when she steps into the pool next weekend at Brown University.

“Gianna’s a special kind of athlete, she’s good at swimming right, she has a natural talent, but the reason why’s she’s great at swimming and a champion is her work ethic,” said Bay View head coach Hilary Switzer. “She’s a workhorse, she gets in the pool everyday and she’s working and she knows what she’s doing and can pick apart swims. And when we have swim meets, it’s almost like having a third coach on the pool deck.”

Spremullo’s success earning her a scholarship to swim next year at Tulane University. The Green Wave finished 4th at last year’s American Athletic Conference championships, with two returning swimmers earning three gold medals.

“Just the girls. It’s an all girls team, the girls at the school, the environment,” Spremullo said. “They are very positive and supportive and the coach there is amazing, and I was just very drawn to that environment.”

“She is going to move mountains at Tulane,” Switzer said. “She’s really excited about it, I’m really excited for her and I mean as long as she keeps the same attitude she had at Bay View, she’s going to be great and she’s going to be dominant in the pool, just like she is in high school.”

