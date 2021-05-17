Hometown Hero: Barrington’s Tess Gagliano

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Tess Gagliano.

The reigning 1st Team All-Stater, is once again racking up the goals and assists for the Eagles, flashing the skills that earned her a scholarship to play at Duke University next year.

“She’s every coach’s dream, she’s just all around,” said Barrington Head Coach Olivia Ougheltree. “Obviously, she’s an amazing lacrosse player, and an amazing student. She’s involved in so much, and she’s also just a good person. She’s been involved with things going on in the world, and for me that’s the biggest thing she can do and the most important.”

Lacrosse part of the family DNA. Her Dad, Chris played at Marist College and her older sisters Bella and Lily shined for Barrington. Younger sister, Violet, is now playing alongside Tess as a Sophomore for the Eagles.

“We’d always have a partner to pass to around in the backyard, and it’s always been a fun sports my sisters love, and I really cherish the time we get to play together. Especially me and my little sister. We didn’t get to play last year so we’re really excited and taking every opportunity we have.”

As the lone Senior on the team, Gagliano has taken on a big leadership role, one she hopes ends with another trip to the Division I Title game and Eagles first crown since 2014.

“Especially with a young team, I’m really trying to help out, and be a leader they can turn to on and off the field, with anything in life. They can come to me. But just trying to be that fun and uplifting person, that lifts everyone up at practice, because when we are motivated and energized, we play our best.”

