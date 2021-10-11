Hometown Hero: Asia Porter, Providence College

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Asia Porter.

The Moses Brown graduate and PC Sophomore ranks 2nd in the Big East in Saves per game and 3rd in Save Percentage.

“Asia comes with a great knowledge of the game, and Asia’s a hockey head,” said PC Head Coach Diane Madl. “She’s telling me stuff I haven’t seen yet because she’s so on top of things. She brings a passion for the game and specifically for the goalie position. She takes it personal.”



The Friars have earned a spot in the last four Big East tournaments so making a fifth trip is the season goal. And with only five players set to graduate in May, the team’s young core should set a strong foundation for the future. “We have a young team and it’s definitely exciting to see moving forward what’s there for us,” Porter said. “Definitely excited to keep competing and make sure we stay in the Big East and make Big East.”“Moving forward goalie land is a special place, so having goalies who are competitive every day, Asia’s done an amazing job since she got the starting position,” Madl said. “It’s going to be fun to watch her development even more so over the next couple of years.”

