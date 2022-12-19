BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Allie Trimble.

The RIIL State Hockey Player of the Year led her Burrillville-Ponaganset-Bay View Hockey Team in scoring, with her two goals in Game Two of the Finals series helping BPB sweep LaSalle for its first State Championship.

“She knows the game, she’s skilled, she’s talented. She’s quick, she knows where to be,” said BPB Head Coach Courtney Lacey. “She knows where her linemates are going to be. And she can put the puck in the net. It’s fun to watch.”

Trimble is planning to continue her career in college, and she is talking to a few schools to try and find the right fit. Her Senior season is unique for her and her BPB teammates as they look to defend their crown.

“Being the defending champ, like I said, everyone is going to come for our throats,” Trimble said. “So, we just have to have a good mindset and keep our cool, not get in over our heads and play our game.”

“Definitely, college hockey is more competitive especially much different than our high school season, but again, if I just put in the effort and work, I think I can do it.”

“You know, she still has room to grow like every other kid,” Lacey said. “But she has a talent. She’s got leadership skills. She has everything coaches want in a player.”

