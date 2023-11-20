SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Alexa Clark.

The reigning 1st Team All-State pick cruised to the State Individual Tennis Title, dropping just three games on her march to Gold. Then the Sophomore helped South Kingstown bring home its first Team Title in 15 years.

“Having Alexa on the team is just a dream for any coach to have,” said Rebel Head Coach Ron Matteson. “She’s a natural born leader, a natural born competitor and she just gets everyone else on the team to step up their game and play to the best of their abilities. It’s fun to watch.”

Clark tried almost every sport offered in the South Kingstown Recreation Program, but when she found tennis at age 7, she was hooked.

“Oh, my God, I love everything about Tennis, and I have for a while,” Clark said. “It’s mostly like hitting that ball. I mean there’s something about it and it keeps me wanting to come back to practice every single day and work hard and gain something new from every single practice.”

Tennis is a 12-month commitment for Alexa. She’ll play events across New England and continue her training at the RI Tennis Academy. Her goal is to become the sixth player to win three Individual crowns. Her dream is to earn a Division I scholarship to play Tennis in college.

“Definitely striving to win two more and I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing,” Clark said. “Focusing on what I need to focus on and seeing how that ends out for me.”

“She can get better and that’s what’s scary for a lot of people,” Matteson said. “Is that she’s only just at the beginning of how good she’s going to be.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.