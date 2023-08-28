BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Alex McClelland.

The Barrington Senior rushed for 13 touchdowns and threw for 7 touchdowns last Fall in his first year as the Eagles starting Quarterback. He took his game to another level this Summer, winning MVP at the C1N Tournament for his Breakthrough Elite Team, which earned him the chance to meet the Tournament sponsor, former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

“He’s worked very hard, he’s grown as a Quarterback,” said Barrington Head Coach Sandy Gorham. “He only started playing Quarterback three years ago, so it was all brand new to him and now he’s finally getting it and the game is slowing down for him. But whatever success he has this year, he’ll earn it through the hard work he’s done in the offseason. I’m very proud of him.”

Alex’s Summer success also earning him some more attention on the recruiting front. He holds an offer from URI and is hoping to earn some more offers as his season progresses. But his big focus is on helping the Eagles make a run at the Division II Super Bowl this Fall.

“We’ve got better receivers than we’ve had in the past, he’s got a great arm,” Gorham said. “He’s got to show some tape for these guys, but I think he does physically have the ability to play at a high level. And if they bring him in, redshirt him for a year, get him in their system. But one thing I told all the college coaches is he’s used to making decisions. And I think that’s really important. I think it goes a long way for him, so I think he’s got a great future.”

“I think we’re very motivated, you know we’ve got a great group of Seniors,” McClelland said. “I’ve been with these guys since I’ve been back in Middle School when I moved here. We’re just really close, and we all have one goal. We want to win the Super Bowl this year because we couldn’t do it last year with those guys and this year, we’re really on a mission.”

