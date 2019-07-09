Hometown Hero: Aleksa Bjornson

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Tiverton’s Aleksa Bjornson.

The Fordham rower earned 1st Team All Atlantic 10 honors while helping the Rams Varsity 8 Boat to a 3rd place finish, their best showing since 2007. Bjornson was also one of the ten rowers to earn a spot on the A-10 All Academic Team.

“We had a really slow start, but really picked it up at the end, and we managed to get 3rd at the A-10 Championships, which is a really big deal for us,” Bjornson said.

Heading into her junior year, Bjornson is hoping to help the Rams reach even higher next Spring.

“I just want to work hard for my team, and make my school proud and that means mainly for me, helping others, pushing my teammates to be the best they can possibly be,” Bjornson said. “Knowing that obviously we are working as hard as we can for each other. Obviously we’re working hard individually, for the greater goal of winning medals and doing very well, but I just want to help others and show how rowing affected my life, and how it could potentially affect theirs.”

