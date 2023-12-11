PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Aireus Raspberry.

The former Cranston East All-Stater is a reigning 1st Team All-GNAC pick for Johnson and Wales, who’s off to another hot start for the Wildcats, averaging —- points per game, including a game high 32 points in a loss to URI.

“You know, a few years ago, he was a little down on himself,” said Wildcat Head Coach Jamie Benton. “He didn’t make All Conference, so I challenged him a little bit and last year he came back and made 1st Team All-Conference, and now we’re just trying to push the envelope. I’m trying to get as much as I can possibly get out of an athlete like that closing out his career.”

After his career with the Thunderbolts, Raspberry had a good amount of college interest, but the fit at JWU was right from the start.

“Coming out of high school, I wanted to come to a place where I could feel like it would be home,” Raspberry said. “A place where I can maximize my potential and I feel like I’ve been doing just that. I’m grateful to be here, I’m glad I made the decision to come here. I feel like I’ve grown as man coming into college at 18 years old, 23 now. So, I’m in no better place.”

The Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the GNAC Preseason poll, but Aireus believes his team can reach higher and bring home their first league crown in five seasons. His leadership on and off the court will be a big key in achieving that goal.

“Preseason rankings are just a number,” Raspberry said. “All we really focus on is coming in every single day and focus on working hard, playing together and playing the right way. Our goal is just to win. We haven’t gotten where we wanted to be which is a Championship, so that’s what we work to every single day.”

“His growth as a person and a student athlete has been amazing, so he really keeps us together,” Benton said. “Where he’s going to be valuable to us down the stretch, I don’t think you can put a price on that. He’s going to take us as far as we’re going to go.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.