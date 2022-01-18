NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Abby Ryno.

The reigning 1st Team All-Stater, earned the Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in Rhode Island, thanks to her dominant play on the court, and her work in the classroom and in the community.

“I’m just really grateful and not even for me, but for all the people I played with in the past, I think I have to thank,” Ryno said. “And it just really means a lot for all the hard work, it pays off.”

“I’m really happy she was nominated, and really happy to see it go to a great volleyball player, but also a great teammate, and a better student, than Abby,” said Skippers Head Coach Brian Garrepy. “She’s been fantastic.”

Abby will continue her Volleyball career at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, where she’s accepted a scholarship to compete for the War Hawks Beach Volleyball team. Her work with her South County club team paving her path forward.

“I think beach volleyball is really fun because you get to do all the things, while in Indoor, you may only get to play one position, so I think that’s something I liked, is doing everything and it’s something I excelled at a little more,” Ryno said. “I’m super excited. I love it down South and I’m really excited for the opportunity to compete at that kind of level and just get out there and kind of see what it’s like.”

“You know I can go back to her personality as a 10- or 11-year-old in this school right here, and all the way through High School. She’s been bubbly, proactive, she’s always provided a great effort, and I don’t see that changing, ” Garrepy said. “She’s going to have to get used to the Bayou weather, but other than that, I expect great things for her, and not just for the next four years, but for the next 40 years. Whateve she decides to do, I have 100% confidence, that she’s going to excel at it.”

