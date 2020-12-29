Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero: Sarah Bandoma

JOHNSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Sarah Bandoma.

The Johnston senior announced her commitment to play basketball at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, becoming the second Panther to jump directly to a Division I program. The RIIL’s all-time leading scorer, Chelsea Marandola, set the trail, earning All-Big East honors at Providence College before graduating in 2010.

“She definitely has not reached her potential yet,” said Panthers Head Coach Meghan Reall. “She’s a kid that will put in the work and with the right people around her, the right coaches, she’s going to do amazing. I think when she’s surrounded by players who are also like minded, and have the same competitive edge and are willing to take the extra baskets, get shots up, to get in the gym early, I think that’s only going to help her game and help her excel.” Sarah is hoping to show off the strides she’s made this offseason this Winter, while she works on becoming a more vocal presence on and off the court for her team.

"I've always been timid, shy and I always second guess myself, but I want to be a leader, and set myself as an example for the girls coming in. After everything that went on, what I would want to leave behind, I want to leave a legacy to young girls, especially those that may feel inferior in sports in general, that they could do it. They could be whatever they want to be as long as they put the time and effort in and really believe in yourself."