Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero: Amaya Dowdy

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Amaya Dowdy.

The Saint Raphael senior earned 1st Team All State honors last Winter, averaging over 15 points per game while helping the Saints earn the top spot in Division I-C. Her success on and off the court, helping her land a scholarship to play next year at UMass-Lowell.

“I’m really excited,” Dowdy said. “I always wanted to play college basketball since I was seven or eight years old and that’s been my dream so I’m happy I can get to do it at UMass-Lowell beacuse it’s not too far from home, all my friends and family can come to the games and experience it with me. The players are nice, the coaching staff is great so I’m sure it’s going to be a great experience.”

With her recruitment now complete, Dowdy can focus on her final season. The Coronavirus cost the Saints a chance at the Divison I and State Titles and the forward is hoping to help her team bring home their first championship since 2000.

“We’re very locked in, because even the year before we lost in the Final Four against South Kingstown, so it’s really personal for us now,” Dowdy said. “Everyone’s coming back stronger, everyone is working out, they never stopped working out.””Yes, it’s a special team, very talented, very skilled and obviously with Amaya being able to commit, it’s very good for the program,” said St. Raphael Head Coach Tammy Drape. “We just hope and pray we have a chance to compete.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com