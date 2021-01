EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — 2020 was a year like no other, with the Coronavirus pandemic changing lives in so many ways.

Our Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Heroes saw seasons canceled and opportunities lost, but they preserved to excel on and off their fields of play.

As we look ahead to a better year for all in 2021, we look back at some of the inspirational stories and athletes that made their mark last year.