WESTERLY, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Zack Tuck.

The reigning 1st Team All-State pick rushed for 1,791 yards and 22 touchdowns in a breakout Junior season for Westerly and he has a chance to chase the 2,000-yard mark in his final year for the Bulldogs.

“A kid that just focuses on working every day,” said Bulldog Head Coach Stanley Dunbar. “He’s one of our hardest workers, when it comes to offseason lifting and he’s a captain for us, going into his Senior year. He’s just a kid that works his butt off every day and the results pay off on the football field.”

Tuck is hoping a big season will help lead to more offers from college programs and push his team even farther than last Fall. After a 5-2 regular season, Westerly beat Barrington in the Division II Quarterfinals, before falling to St. Raphael in the Semis.

“We’re doing it for each other,” Tuck said. “The other five captains, we’ve been with each other for 10 years, and we’ve always dreamed of getting a state championship. We came all the way back from Micros and Pee Wees. I just want to make the town of Westerly proud and I know we all want to make out families proud too, because they have been rooting for us for the whole 10 years.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.