BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week's Hometown Sports Hero is Will McClelland.

The Barrington Senior set a RIIL record in the 50-Free then swam for the Eagle Relay Team that set another State Mark in the 200-Yard Free Relay, helping Barrington bring home its first State Swim Title in 33 years.

“When he came in, he was an outstanding swimmer, but what’s so fantastic about Will is his work ethic matches his talent level,” said Eagle Head Coach Sandy Gorham. “And often in sports you don’t get that. You have a great athlete that doesn’t have the work ethic and sometimes you get the kid with the great work ethic, but he might not have the athletic skills. He combines both attributes and that’s what makes him so special.”



Will’s success with the Eagles and his Gators Club Team giving him the chance to continue his career in the Ivy League, committing to swim next year at Dartmouth College. He plans to study Economics and hopes to push himself to an even higher level in the pool.

“The academics are obviously amazing; the team is competitive and still has room to grow,” McClelland said. “And I’m really excited to potentially be a leader on the team and contribute to what they are doing there. And they were so welcoming to me and I felt like I was going to be a valuable member of the team and that was the number one thing that set them apart from the other schools and makes me thrilled to be there next year.”

“Ivy League swimming is outstanding, and he’ll fit right in that program up at Dartmouth,” Gorham said. “And they have a beautiful pool. an up-and-coming program, and he’ll do a fabulous job there.”

