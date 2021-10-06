Hometown Hero: West Warwick’s Mae D’Ambra

ROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Mae D’Ambra.

The reigning 2nd Team All-State pick helped West Warwick bring home the D-II State Volleyball Championship last Spring, the first title in school history.

“She actually started in 8th grade just coming to practice to help me assist with practices and see what our team was all about and then by the time she hit her Freshman year, it was obvious that she was going to be a big part of our program,” said Wizards Head Coach Josh Malloy.

The Championship dedicated to former teammate Hannah Cyr, who passed away in December of 2020. D’Ambra trying to keep her memory close, running a Volleyball camp this Summer that raised $1500 for the JED Foundation. The non-profit protects emotional health while working to prevent suicide in teens and young adults.

“It definitely brought a lot of mixed emotions because it’s bittersweet and happy at the same time,” D’Ambra said. “We raised money for a very good cause, but Hannah’s name is always in the back of my head and I hope to keep her legacy alive both in the clinic and in the West Warwick Girls Volleyball team.”

The top ranked student in West Warwick Senior class, Mae is looking at Brown, the University of North Carolina, Miami and Northeastern where she hopes to continue to play Volleyball at the club level.

But her biggest achievement on the court, would be leading the Wizards to another State Title.

“We’ll we have a lot of big matches coming up and I feel like a lot of teams we’ll be facing soon are at the same skill level,” D’Ambra said. “So we just really know by this stage in the game, it’s all a mental game for us, competing against us. We’re our own biggest competition and we just have to play our best game, work as a team and believe we can win anything.”

