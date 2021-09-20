Hometown Hero: Vivienne Mueller, Barrington

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Vivienne Mueller.

The reigning 1st Team All-State pick has helped Barrington to an undefeated start with 5 goals and three assists.

“Vivienne obviously has a strong hold on our team,” said Eagles Head Coach Anne Gasbarro. “She has a second to none work ethic, she believes, she loves field hockey, she lives it and she’s been a contributor since her Freshman year.”



Mueller is sharing her success with her sister Emma, a freshman forward who has chipped in with 3 goals and two assists.”I love playing with her. We’ve always wanted to play together, we have just never been on the same team,” Vivienne said. “And so, it’s just been amazing and watching her succeed has been awesome.””I just love playing with her,” Emma said. “She can dribble, she can shoot, and she can distribute the ball, so she’s helping everybody on the field as well.”

Vivienne will continue her career in the Ivy League, committing to play at Cornell.

“I was always looking at good academic school and specifically Engineering Schools and when I was on campus at Cornell, I loved Coach (Andy) Smith. And he was just amazing. He loves the game and the sport and so I just immediately fell in love and knew I wanted to go there.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com