NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Tyler Pezza.

After racking up over 2,200 receiving yards and 22 Touchdowns while winning two RIIL State Championships at North Kingstown, Pezza earned 1st Team All-NEPSAC honors in his post-graduate year at Phillips Exeter Academy. That resume good enough to earn him a scholarship to play at Brown University.

“Going to play at Brown, such a prestigious school is just awesome, and definitely a weight off my shoulders,” Pezza said. “The last three years, not knowing where I was going to end up and what was going to turn out. So, it’s just awesome it ended working out in the end.”



His recruiting journey helped by his brother Zach’s experience. A fellow State Champion at North Kingstown, Zach Pezza just completed his football career at Bryant University.

“It definitely helped with the recruiting experience, especially my parents,” Pezza said. “They had a foot in the door with him, so they didn’t have to learn as much. They knew the process setting up emails. It helped a lot and gave me confidence. I know we’re similar so it gave me confidence I could do it too.”

Brown will open Summer Camp in the middle of August, so Tyler has already been diving into the Bear playbook. The wide open, high paced offense a great fit for his game. But getting up to speed is the Rookie challenge.

“The biggest thing is playing fast,” Pezza said. “We had a Zoom today on knowing everything. You can’t think, you’ve got to know it. So, a little pressure there for sure, coming in ready both physically and knowing the playbook. I expect a lot of pressure. Being under pressure at practice. Coach (James) Perry brings that fast-paced style. I know they pass a lot. It’s a fun offense. It should be fun.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.