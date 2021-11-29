Hometown Hero: Tyler DeMattio, North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Tyler DeMattio.

The North Attleboro Senior Captain has led the Red Rocketeers on both sides of the ball, helping them earn a spot in the Division 3 Super Bowl game, North’s first appearance since 2017.

“He played Quarterback for us Sophomore and Junior years, but he’s really built as a Running Back, and now this year we’ve had the emergence of another Freshman Quarterback and that allowed Tyler to go to his more natural role as a Running Back on Offense and a Linebacker on Defense,” said North Attleboro Head Coach Don Johnson. “So now we’re getting him on both sides of the ball.”

Tyler is planning to continue his career in college and the multiple skills he’s shown as a Red Rocketeer have made him an interesting prospect for college programs.

“It’s definitely beneficial to me because they know I can do a lot, they know I can do whatever they need me to do,” DeMattio said. “You’ve seen me, I’ve done what’s best for the team and I’m always willing to do that.”

“I think he’s attracting a lot of attention at the D-II level,” Johnson said. “You know those D-I schools are all about the measurement and the tape, and some might think he’s not quite tall enough, and some may think he’s not quite fast enough, but I know he’s tough enough to play at any level.”



