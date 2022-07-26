COVENTRY, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Tommy Turner.

The rising Coventry senior got the chance to pitch at Fenway Park and face the best hitters in the Cape Cod League at the CCBL Fenway Park Showcase.

“It didn’t even feel real,” Turner said. “All the scouts were there. I think there were 127 scouts there. Just pitching on that mound, knowing how many major league players, Hall of Famers played there, it was just so surreal.”



The opportunity the first of many trips around the country this Summer, with the East Coast Pro Showcase and the Area Code Games next on the list.

“You know as a high school kid you need to find time to hang out with your friends too, so i know there’s a lot of traveling, but as soon as I get back, I just have to get with my friends right away and try to have some fun with them. Part of the commitment is always being away. You just have to realize what you are going into in the Summer. You’re basically away for the Summer but it’s all part of the game. You just have to deal with it.”



Turner’s efforts this Summer should give Major League scouts plenty of chances to see him up close and they should make his starts next Spring for the Oakers very popular. The righty is already committed to pitch at UConn. The Big East champion Huskies won a school record 50 games and earned their 4th straight NCAA Regional appearance this Spring.

“Obviously, Junior year was huge, a good warm up for Senior year,” Turner said. “Senior year, that’s when all the bigger scouts start coming to the games, so if I perform at the level I need to Senior year, I think that will be big for me. Going to college, I think UConn is building, they keep building and getting better and better. They had like four or five draft picks too this year, so I’m just really excited to get there and do my thing on the field.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.