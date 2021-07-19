Hometown Hero: Sophia Gallucci, Coventry

COVENTRY, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Sophia Gallucci.

The Coventry graduate threw a personal best 179-feet, 11 inches to take home Gold at the Outdoor Nationals, besting the field by four feet.

“My goal was 180 so one inch off isn’t the worst thing,” Gallucci said. “But it’s kind of just, you have to get after it. My last throw that’s all I had in mind, just you have nothing to lose. Just go after it and try and get that gold and I was really happy with what I threw.”

Sophia will continue her track career at Brown University, joining a growing list of Rhode Islanders to throw for the Bears. Smithfield graduate Kendra Ezeama will begin her Sophomore year this Fall, and fellow All-American Nicolette Ducharme of Cumberland, will join Sophia in the Class of 2025

“The skies the limit for her, she’s got her whole future ahead of her,” said Oakers Track Coach Michael O’Loughlin. “If she sets her mind to it, which she normally does, she can do anything she wants. Not only the athleticism, but the academic part to go to Brown. To get an education from there and throw there is an amazing feat. I’m so happy for her.”

