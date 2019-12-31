Hometown Hero: Smithfield’s Kendra Ezeama

SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Kendra Ezeama.

The Smithfield senior won gold both Indoors and Outdoors in the Shot Put, becoming the first Sentinel to win a State Title in a Field event. Her success in the circle, just part of Ezeama’s impact on the school community.

“She’s a great leader, she’s a great student, class president,” said Smithfield Track Coach John Sliney. “Student council, she’s involved with her church, she’s just, a wonderful kid, very fortunate to have her.”

Kendra’s impact in all fields, earning her early acceptance to Brown University, where she’ll continue to throw for the Bears. The connection she made with the team, making for an easy decision.

“Yeah, it’s great, I’m really excited, over at my official visit I really vibed with the team, with the coach, it was a great experience,” Ezeama said. “I really felt at home there, which is like amazing, which is something I value in a college. Just the feeling you get, the feeling that you can actually excel, in both athletics, and academics and that’s what Brown can offer.”

