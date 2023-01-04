BRISTOL, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Preston Brodd.

The Mount Hope Freshman made an impact for the Huskies as a Defensive Back and then he took his game to another level last week, traveling to Los Angeles to compete in the Dream All-American Bowl at So-Fi Stadium, the NFL home of the Rams and Chargers.

“It was amazing, especially competing against top notch athletes,” Brodd said. “Being on a pro stadium, it was amazing. Definitely learned a lot about my position. I also learned a lot about reaching out to college coaches and trying to get to that next level.”

Preston will carry his experience into the offseason, giving him new direction as he prepares for his Sophomore year. The success of Mount Hope’s Freshman and Sophomore class, giving the program belief that they can be contenders in Division III over the next few seasons.

“Definitely want to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Brood said. “Since it’s only going to get harder from here. So have to be ready for that.”

“The best thing about being 14 is that the possibilities are endless,” said Husky Assistant Coach Steve Martel. “Hard work, dedication, you can’t replace those and we’ll teach the kids everything we can. Especially hard work, discipline and commitment. Without those things, you can’t get to any level.”

“I love being part of the team,” Brodd said. “You know everyone has your back and you have their back and you just have friends for life.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.