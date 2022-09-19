PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Patrick Conserve.

The two-time reigning 1st Team All-State pick, has made big plays on the Offensive and Defensive lines, helping Cumberland to jump out to a 2-0 start this season.

“He came out as a Freshman and was one of our best players, as a Freshman,” said Cumberland Head Coach Josh Lima. “And a lot of the local schools I talked to, I said we’ve got a local kid who’s a young kid, who’s going to be a stud for us. Through the years he just keeps progressing, every single year, every week, as a leader of our program and also just as a football player.”

Patrick already has scholarship offers from Merrimack, Central Connecticut State and URI, and a few FBS programs are continuing to track his progress this Fall. But the senior is trying to keep his focus on his team as the Clippers look to make a run at the D-II Championship.



“Hes been doing a good job, he’s taking care of business in the classroom, which is the most important thing, and then his play on the field,” Lima said. “And my job as a coach is to put coaches in front of him and introduce him to coaches and he does a great job selling himself because he’s such a great kid.”

“Of course, I have my individual goal of getting more offers, but that aside, I am focused on the team and winning a championship, first and always,” Conserve said. “You know I’ve been working with my brothers for four years so that’s the goal, and it’s been the goal since the jump.”

