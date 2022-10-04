WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Oscar Weah.

In last year’s State Championship game, Weah rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, helping Hendricken bring home their fourth straight title. The junior taking that success to the next level this season, averaging 97 yards per game on the ground with seven touchdowns in five games for the Hawks.

“He’s got a really good combination for a running back,” said Hendricken Head Coach Keith Croft. “He’s shifty, he’s physical, he’s got great balance, great vision. He’s got great moves, he can make people miss, he’s got good speed. He’s not the fastest kid on the field, but he’s got good football speed. He’s got a second gear when he needs to so he’s really a well-rounded package for a running back.”

Football wasn’t his first choice until he found the end zone.

“I actually wanted to play basketball my whole life,” Weah said. “I didn’t really like football, but I fell in love with the sport after my first touchdown at the age of 5. I was playing tight end, did a five and out, and caught the ball and scored and I’ve been in love with it ever since then.”

Weah spent a good portion of his Summer attending college camps, trying to showcase his skills to college coaches. His goal is to play football at the D-I level, a dream his Coach feels he has the chance to achieve.

“Every day I’m ready to work,” Weah said. “Putting in the work on and off the field, even in school too. That’s why when I hit camps, I go extra hard, go that extra mile to get the offer and exposure I need.”

“I think he can be a college player, I really do, in terms of what level, it’s too soon to tell and that’s really the college coaches that will evaluate that,” Croft said. “But do I think he can be a Division I college player, I think in the right program he could be. I’d love to see the local schools get involved with him, because it would be a great local story of a local kid who’s played in Rhode Island, grew up in Rhode Island and is really doing his best on Friday nights for high school football.”

