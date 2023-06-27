WOONSOCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Olivia Young.

The Mount Saint Charles grad went 16-1 with a 0.86 ERA on the mound, helping the Mounties bring home their first ever RIIL State Softball Title. The squad won back-to-back elimination games over Tiverton to clinch the crown as the Tigers handed them their first loss of the season.

“I think it was a really good motivator, and when we played after that, we played a lot harder and more focused,” Young said. “So, I think it was kind of perfect timing when we did lose because it really pushed us to work harder for the last few games.”

The title was one doubly enjoyed by the Young family. Olivia’s Dad, Derek, is the Mounties Head Coach.

“She was used to me,” Derek Young said. “I think I could fool come people into no having them know she was my daughter at times.”

“Like he said, I’m used to him coaching me, when I was little,” Olivia Young said. “So, it was kind of a full circle moment to be able to end my high school career.

Olivia will continue her career pitching at the University of Bridgeport. The Purple Knights have earned two NCAA D-II Tournament bids in the last three seasons, with seven players earning All-East Regionals honors, with one All-American pick.

“I have always wanted to play in college and I think my Freshman, Sophomore year I started to realize that maybe I could,” Young said. “And then the past few years have just been a lot of softball, a lot of emailing coaches, getting seen and I was able to commit.”

“I just loved the school, I love the location, I’m not too far from home. And also they are a really good team. They’ve done a lot of great things.”

“Yes, it’s going to be different, to sit quietly and watch from the sidelines,” Derek Young said. “But it’s a role I’m familiar with so I’ll be able to slide right back in there.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.