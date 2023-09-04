NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Noah Gincastro.

The North Kingstown Senior had 34 catches for 746 yards with 6 Touchdowns, earning 1st Team All-State honors last Fall, a feat he’s hoping to repeat in his final season with the Skippers.

“He put a lot of time and effort into the weight room, and I think that’s helped him big time,” said NK Head Coach Dave Giorgi. “It’s helped him mentally and physically and we did a couple of 7X7 Tournaments in the Summer, and he was the best receiver by far, by far. He’s worked on his craft and he’s in a good spot. He’s going to be a tough kid to cover this year.”

Football is a gift given to him thanks in large part to his older brother, Nikolai.

“Basically, my big brother, he never got to play football when he was younger, so he convinced my Mom to start me in Flag Football for the Jaguars,” Gincastro said. “And after that, I just fell in love with the game. My Mom trusted me, and my Coach realized how my talent was and I just flew off from then.”

Noah is planning to continue his career in college, and he has been talking to schools around New England trying to find the right fit on and off the field. Helping the Skippers to another successful season in the state’s top division, his main focus for the Fall.

“How do I balance it, is honestly football,” Gincastro said. “When I play football, everything is so simple and I don’t worry about anything else, so that’s how I get my life and school life and get that together.”

“I know he can, I know he puts the work in,” Giorgi said. “That’s the one thing about him. He wants to get better. He’s asking the right questions. He’s watching film. I mean any college that gets him next year is getting a special player.”

