ATTLEBORO, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Nick Yanchuk.

The Bishop Feehan senior finished his year with 2,205 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, breaking the school records held by former Shamrock and Dartmouth College star Nick Schwieger.

“I mean I looked up to him,” Yanchuk said of Schwieger. “That’s why I wear 22, because of him. The number means so much to the program, and I’m just glad I could fulfill that and carry on the 22 legacy. It was really a great team experience as well. We really figured out who we were, and the guys were great. It was just a really good experience.”

Yanchuk’s record setting season coming a year after he lost all but two games to a knee injury.

“It really showed me who I was as a person, figuring out how I handle challenges and Feehan’s a great place because it really taught me,” Yanchuk said. “My coaches and teammates really surrounded me in the community, that great place where I could figure out who I was and overcome adversity.”

With his season now complete, Nick can turn his focus to choosing his college future. He already has some offers on the table, and he’s expecting to meet with more schools over the next few weeks.

“We’ve had a lot of people reach out over the last few weeks, and he’s going to land someplace good,” said Shamrock Head Coach Bryan Pinabell. “The great thing about Nick is he has excellent grades, so in some ways, it’s going to give him an advantage to choose whatever school he wants to play at. Whoever gets him is getting a heck of a running back, a heck of a human being, and a heck of a talent.”

