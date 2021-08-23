Hometown Hero: Moses Meus, St. Raphael

PAWTUCKEY, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Moses Meus.

The linebacker led St. Raphael Academy in tackles for a second straight season last Spring, earning 1st Team All-State honors. But his success was not limited to one side of the ball. Meus also scored two touchdowns in the Saints five games and handled kickoffs, helping his team earn a spot in the Division II Super Bowl.

“I think the best thing I can say, and I’ve never said this about another player I’ve coached in my 22, 23 years, is I’ve never had a player before, that could literally play any one of the 22 positions on offense or defense,” said Saints Head Coach Mike Sassi. “He can play anywhere.”

Meus had a busy Summer attending camps at the University of Connecticut, Brown University and Bryant, and he took part in a showcase event in Virginia. He’s hoping that exposure and a strong Junior season will open plenty of recruiting doors.”I feel like I’m going to accomplish way more things than I did last season,” Meus said. “And I feel like coming into this season I’m going to have a very different mindset coming from those camps. And last season, everything I’ve been through, I feel like this is going to be my breakthrough.”

“He’s definitely gotten to a point where he’s unblockable,” Sassi said. “We try to move him all over the defense. He’s got a great pass rush. He’s a special kid. I think the skies the limit for him. He’s still getting better.”

