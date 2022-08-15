PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Michaela White.

The Classical graduate recently completed her college search, accepting a scholarship to run and play soccer at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

“She’s a gutsy athlete,” said Classical Track Coach Dan O’Kleasky. “If you witnessed her on the soccer field, you see the same thing. She’s just got the tools. She made a tremendous amount of progress in a short time, and I can’t wait to see what she does in the future.”



The recruiting process was a long one, but White’s persistence paid off in the end.

“You just have to reach out to as many coaches as you can, which is what I did for soccer and track towards the end of it,” White said. “And once you start talking with them and having conversations, it is very easy to figure out a place where you’ll feel comfortable. Once I talked with Coach Karly at Minnesota, I felt very comfortable speaking with her and being in that atmosphere.”

The challenge of competing in two sports while adjusting to college life can be daunting, but Michaela had a reassuring conversation with future teammate Rachel Boelke. The junior is a defender for the Bulldog Soccer team and a middle-distance runner for the Track team.

“She said that it took her a semester or two to get her balance, but she’s doing great now so I’m hoping to follow that path,” White said. “I was lucky having to anticipate going in with a soccer family and now I have a track family as well. I’m going to have a bunch of friends in different places, different dorms. I’m going to meet so many people interested in so many different things and call them family, which is exciting for me.”

