Hometown Hero: Matthew May, South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Matthew May.

The South Kingstown Senior’s big goals earned him 1st Team All-State honors last season, and helped the Rebels bring home their first Division I Soccer Title since 1992.

“He was kind of our go to guy to control what we were doing, to slow us down and speed us up,” said Rebels Head Coach Adam Howarth. “And he’s just an out and out creative player, so when you have a player like that, it’s just letting them go and unleash themselves on the game.”

May is unsure whether he’ll continue to play at the college level. He’s just trying to focus on his Senior year with his teammates and the challenges they’ll face as they look to bring home SK’s fourth State Crown.

“It’s nice to know that some of those other schools always have us in the back of their heads,” May said. “But we’re not thinking about that. We’re thinking about ourselves and we’re going to take it one game at a time, and eventually we’ll be back in the playoffs. Hopefully in the State Championship and hopefully holding our second trophy in two years.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com