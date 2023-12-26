BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Matt Raffa.

The Barrington Senior is a two-time All-State pick on the Basketball court, who’s averaging 20.3 points per game, helping the Eagles jump out to a 5-0 start.

“You know it’s tough on anyone, when the focal point of the defense is to take you away,” said Barrington Head Coach Mike Raffa. “I think it’s allowed him to be challenged to work through adversity and improve his game. It’s a journey. Some days you can really see the progress and that’s what we’re excited about.”

Growing his game on the court is a little easier for Matt, thanks to all the knowledge at his disposal. His father played for Barrington and later coached in college with his Dad, Mike, who served as the Head Basketball Coach at St. Andrew’s School, Roger Williams University, and Salve Regina University.

“My grandfather is involved every day,” Matt Raffa said. “I was just on the phone with him. He plays an important role in my life and my basketball career. And my Dad is my best friend, and it’s awesome to have him on the sidelines and use him as a resource every single day.”

Raffa is hoping to continue his career in college, but his destination is still to be determined. A post-grad year at a Prep School could give him some more college options going forward, but it’s a decision he’s putting off so he can give full attention to the Eagles and the heights they could reach this season.

“The landscape of recruiting has changed dramatically with COVID and the Transfer Portal and things of that nature, so it has been a little slower than we hoped,” said Mike Raffa. “But the great thing about Matt is that he’s up for any challenge. If anyone would bet on themselves, it would be Matt Raffa. So, I think everything will work out for him. All we can do is to control the controllables, each and every day. Put the work in, which he always has, to get better and things will work out.”

“We have a great group of guys and an elite Coaching staff, and last year we kind of took a step forward,” Matt Raffa said. “And now we expect to be in this position, late down the stretch.”

