Hometown Hero: Matt Gacioch, Tiverton

TIVERTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Matt Gacioch.

The Tiverton junior threw for over 1,700 yards with 22 Touchdowns, while adding another 575 yards on the ground with 12 TD’s helping the Tigers take home the Division IV State Football Title last Fall.

“We always thought he was going to be a leader,” said Tiverton Head Coach Robert Murrary. “But we worked on the concepts that we were using throwing the ball and when we got to the latter portion of the year, when we didn’t feel as though his physical presence was going to be threatened, we let him run. So between the running and the throwing skill, he became very strong in what we did.”

The first team All-Stater is hoping to follow his brother Steven’s lead and play college football. He spent a good portion of his Summer attending College football camps and he’s hoping to make a decision about his future in October.

“He’s been off to a lot of college combines and camps and he’s done very well,” Murrary said. “And he’s got this desire to continue so the question is going to be what school he is going to choose to go to that best fits his academic needs and then he can play football at that school. So I think it will be an exciting time for him.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com