NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Heroes is Mason Andrade.

The North Kingstown senior helped the Skippers bring home back-to-back RIIL Division I State Volleyball Championships, while becoming the first Rhode Islander to earn a spot in the AVCA All-American team.

“Honestly, it was a reach goal for me, and I did not expect it to happen whatsoever,” Andrade said. “Because I know so many good players that I played against or play across the country who could totally earn the award. But my coaches and teammates and family members pushed me to play better.”

Mason will continue his career at Wentworth next Fall. The Leopards earned their 2nd straight GNAC Championship and made their fourth NCAA appearance this season, marching all the way to the Final Four before falling to the eventual champion, Carthage College.

“This Summer I just want to work out, touch the ball as much as I can and make sure I’m ready for this upcoming season, because I have to work for a spot on the team,” Andrade said. “Even though I got high praise for Rhode Island volleyball, it’s very different at the next level and I know I’m going to have to compete against everyone on that team to get any play time. But I also know everyone on that team is going to be super supportive of everyone else.”

