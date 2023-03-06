WEST WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Lisa Raye.

The West Warwick freshman won gold in the 55M and 300M and repeated that feat at New England’s, setting a new State Record in 55M of 7.06.

“Well, I was hoping to win the 55 and I’m really proud that I did but I wasn’t even thinking about winning the 300 because I was ranked 9th,” Raye said. “But I ended up winning it and I was really happy and really proud.”

Track and Field, a sport loved by all the Raye family. Lisa’s brother L.J. runs for Thomas College in Maine, and her Dad Lionel, helps her training on and off the track. Her sister, Xenia, is a sophomore for the Wizards and her training partner.

“We push each other a lot,” Xenia Raye said. “It’s really good being in a family who all run track, because we are all learning. And our older brother sends us workouts that he learned to do in college. It’s really nice to be able to run with my family.”

Lisa will look to continue her success this weekend at the New Balance Nationals, running in the Freshman 60M race and the Rising Stars 200. She’ll also compete in the Freshman Long Jump. Putting her name on the National stage, a challenge she’s excited to achieve.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of competition, so I’m just going to stay focused, drink a lot of water and stretch and think of the good part of it,” Raye said. “And hopefully I can place good.”

“She’s defied every expectation I’ve had,” said Wizards Track Coach Jeff Parenteau. “I knew she was a great athlete coming into the season, but I don’t even know if I thought all these accolades were possible. The expectations are just to keep getting better, try not to get overwhelmed with winning this race. We always say, keep training. If the time gets better, all the other good stuff will happen.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.