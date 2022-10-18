PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Lily Procaccianti.

The reigning 1st Team All-State pick, Procaccianti has scored 22 goals with 8 assists to help the Moses Brown Field Hockey team to a 12-1-1 start in Division I play.

“She’s so unselfish, she has incredible vision. She’s just a player you watch and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, who is that girl, for so many reasons,” said Quaker Head Coach Leslie Caito-Jones. “Just a wonderful teammate. She’s the complete athlete honestly.”

Lily’s success with the Quakers earning her a scholarship to play at Providence College. She’ll join former teammates Asia Porter and Mia Stilley on the Friar roster.

“I went and looked at Providence College and fell in love with the people, the coaching staff, and Mia and Asia play there and they love it,” Procaccianti said. “And I love playing with them and I’m really happy to be a Friar.”

“She’s a fierce competitor, she never stops and I think she’s just going to have this tremendous career at PC, because I think she’s going to thrive in it honestly,” Caito-Jones said. “I think she’s going to love it, love everything about playing on Astroturf. It totally suits her game, and I’m so excited for her.”

