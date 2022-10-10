BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Leo Caldarella.

The Barrington High School senior organized a group of his Soccer teammates and members of the Field Hockey team to take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. To date the group has raised almost $10,000 for the cause.

“For my Senior project, I’m working with a Neurologist in Barrington (Dr. Brian Ott), doing Alzheimer’s research,” Caldarella said. “And he’s my mentor for it, so basically I organized this walk. He kind of brought up the idea to me, and I had the idea to get all the soccer players and field hockey team to come out and join me on this day.”

The cause hitting close to home for Leo, as his grandmother is battling the disease.

“It’s made me a lot more kind in a lot of ways,” Caldarella said. “It’s a crazy disease where so many are affected by it and the awareness of it is a little low and I wanted to use the walk to raise more awareness for the cause and raise some money as well.”

The effort bringing the Eagles closer on and off the pitch.”Extremely proud. Any time that anyone puts something beyond them first, says a lot about the person,” said Barrington Head Coach Donald Denham. “And for Leo to do this, and put that cause first, which is extremely important to him, and the fact that the boys came together as well and said we agree. It says a lot about who he is and who they are and the unity that they have. So, I’m very proud of them.”

