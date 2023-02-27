PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Kelvin Odih.

The LaSalle Junior scored a team-high 14 points helping the Rams bring home their first State Basketball Title since 2015.

“You know I can’t speak enough about him,” said LaSalle Head Coach Mike McParlin. “He’s grown so much as a person and as a player, and I think he’s a player that continues to get better day in and day out.”

The 47-45 win over Hendricken, some sweet revenge for LaSalle, who lost to the Hawks on a buzzer beater in last year’s State Championship Semifinal.

“Whenever we play Hendricken they always give us our best game,” Odih said. “Definitely from last year a little salty, but I’m happy we got the win, and it was just a great experience, and I was happy to share that with my team.”

Kelvin already has a Division-I scholarship offer from Sacred Heart University, and he should earn more in April when he begins play with his Rhode Island Elite AAU team. Pursuing the sport he loves at the highest level is Odih’s ultimate goal.

“I just want to be the best Kelvin that Kelvin can possibly be, which means whatever it is, my coaches, my teammates, I just want them to push me as far as I can because I know my future’s bright,” Odih said.

“I think the sky is the limit for Kelvin,” McParlin said. “He loves playing basketball and the biggest thing is, he really wants to do it for his family, so he works really hard for his parents because they sacrificed a lot to send him to LaSalle. And he’s been focused in the classroom, and he’s been focused on doing the best he can to provide himself with an opportunity to play at the next level.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.