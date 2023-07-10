SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Keira Goffe.

The Smithfield Sophomore finished second in the State in scoring, helping the Smithfield-Coventry-Moses Brown Co-Op team clinch their second straight RIIL Title. Her success earning her the Providence Journal Female Hockey Player of the Year.

“In all honesty, I really didn’t think I would get it,” Goffe said. “So it was just like a surreal moment, and the whole event was wonderful. I went last year and had a fun time, so to be there and actually win and be amongst those amazing athletes was such an honor.”

With the Rhode Island Interscholastic League eliminating Division II to create one Hockey Championship, the victory was even sweeter than their previous crown.

“Last year when we won it, it was kind of a shock to everyone because the previous year’s weren’t all that exciting, so it kind of put a lot of pressure on us this year to win. And through it all, we never got mad at each other and we always stuck together, and we always worked hard every single game. We put our entire heart into it, and I think that’s what separated us from the other teams.”

Keira is spending her summer working on her game and preparing to begin the college process, with her Fall season with the New England Pioneers important for her recruiting. Then she’ll look to help her Smithfield-Coventry-Moses Brown team make a run at a third straight State Title.

“Keira is a great hockey player,” said SCM Head Coach Kerri Nadeau. “I’m really excited to see what the next two years bring. We want to three-peat and obviously she’s going to be a very big contributor to that, so we’re looking for a lot from her.”

“Yes, I think the pressure again will increase this time,” Goffe said. “We want to defend our championship as best possible and other teams are going to try and get in the way of that. And I think that if we stick to the same tactics we had this year, on the ice and off the ice, I think we’ll be just fine.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.